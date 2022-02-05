WRESTLING: Saline Takes 2nd at SEC Conference Championship, Beazley Wins The Heavyweight Crown

Saline earned a second-place finish at the SEC Conference championship Saturday at Jackson High School.

Garrett Beazley was Saline's lone individual champion. Wrestling in the heavyweight division, Beazley defeated Monroe's Adrian Rincon, 3-1, in overtime in the championship bout.

At 135, Brett Thornell advanced to the finals and placed second. Ethan Malinczak finished second at 125 pounds, advancing to the championship round. At 215 pounds, Josh Warner also advanced to the championship round and took second place.

Caden Jarvey won the consolation final with a 4-3 decision to place third at 130 pounds. At 160 pounds, Blake Wilson won by pin in the consolation final to place third.

At 103 pounds, Emma Hicks placed fourth. At 130, Blaise Kokkales was fourth.