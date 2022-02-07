Springfield Urgent Care Celebrates Grand Opening in Saline With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

Springfield Urgent Care celebrated its official opening in Saline with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Monday, Feb. 7. The full-service medical facility opened its doors to the community, offering food, door prizes, and tours of the new location.

“We are very excited to be here and to get to meet the community, and just to be of service for everyone,” said Shelly O’Connor, office manager.

O’Connor said that the facility has a staff of nurses, nurse practitioners, and physician’s assistants, as well as clinical assistants and front desk staff to help clients with their urgent care needs.

“Springfield Urgent Care is a wonderful place to be when you are in need of care. We pride ourselves on being your extended family and just making the best out of any situation that you are facing at that time,” O’Connor said.

In addition to emergency care, the center offers a variety of point-of-care testing, including COVID tests, strep tests, DOT testing and drug testing for employers. They also offer sports physicals for students.

Dr. Tressa Gardner, co-owner and medical director of Springfield Urgent Care, said the staff was excited to be open to the public.

“Probably the first thing that drew us to Saline is that the location was perfect, with a sense of growth and development. We recognized that there might be a need for urgent care services.”

“We provide the bridge between primary care and the ER,” Dr. Gardner explained. “We can do X-rays, we repair injuries, lacerations, and take care of medical conditions. We do a lot of COVID testing and management. Anything you would see your primary care for, we can handle as well, as well as some of the advanced things you may go to the ER for. We do physical examinations, we do workman’s comp and workman’s occupational health as well.”

James Harrill, CEO and co-owner, joined Dr. Gardner for the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“We are excited to see all the support from people in the community,” he said. “We always look for areas that seem to have a need. We’re excited to be in Saline because it definitely looks like they have a need for broad coverage for every type of patient to be able to be seen.”

“We see a multitude of insurances,” he said. “We see Medicaid, Medicare, Blue Cross/Blue Shield and all the major insurances. But we also have the ability for people that don’t have insurance to have the cash option as well.”

Springfield Urgent Care is located at 7025 E. Michigan Ave, Suite C. They are open seven days a week, with no appointments necessary. The office number is: (248)942-5888.