Six Candidates Remain for Saline Board of Education, Decision Expected Tuesday

The Saline Board of Education interviewed six candidates for the vacant trustee position during a special meeting Monday evening.

<!-- EMBEDDED YOUTUBE URL: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4tusosux8nA -->

11 applicants applied for the position, which opened when Trustee Dennis Valenti announced his resignation in January. By Monday's meeting, there were seven applicants scheduled to interview with the board.

One of those applicants, Kristin Hoffman-Peavler, appeared before the board Monday to announce that she was withdrawing her name. Hoffman-Peavler, who received considerable support from the board when she applied to fill a vacancy last year, told the board that she'd committed to a long-term substitute teaching position in the district. The Michigan Attorney General's Office has previously ruled that current school system employees may not serve on the Board of Education.

Six other candidates interviewed:

Jeroen Spitael

David Hayward

Jason Tizedes

Ryan W. Davidson

Casey Ruel

Luis Barnett

Julian Downey, a Saline High School senior who serves as the student representative on the board, posed the questions of the candidates.

A decision is expected during Tuesday's meeting.

"We were pleased to see so many community residents passionate about student success. Several were intentional in their decision to be a part of Saline because of the schools, were committed to doing more to help all children, and using their personal talents to broaden the expertise of the Board of Education," Board President Jennifer Steben said. "It was also great to model being student-led and future-focused by having student rep. Julian Downey lead the interview process, just like we had Noah Socha do last year. Julian is currently learning about presence and interview techniques. He also participated by drafting one question, on his own, to ask all candidates."

The board meeting begins at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday.

You can watch the meeting right here: