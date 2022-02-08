Stully's Community Ed Basketball Recap, Feb. 8, 2022

Scott Stull's Recap of Rec Basketball

Last Week's Recap

Prestige Worldwide-80 V Fresh Meat-15

Prestige had little trouble with Fresh Meat in the first contest of the day. Every player scored for PW as they ran the floor and played pressure defense. They also had a team double-double in the first half with double digit fouls-missed three’s. FM, you need more players!! Trent Hankamp paced the PW offense with a career-high 19 points, while Caid Fox and Caleb Helmer added 16 each and Noah Musson chipped in with 10. Ethan Cotsonika scored 9 points to lead the Fresh Meat offense.

Big Baller Company-44 V Unsigned Free Agents-24

Big Baller Company improved to 2-2 with a win over UFA. Five players scored for BBC, as it was enough to fend off a feisty UFA group. BBC shut down UFA’s leading scorer, holding Andrew Nussel to just 5 points. Seven of eight UFA players scored, but it was not enough to secure a win. Leading BBC was Noah Lepore with 16 points followed by Josh Folk’s 10. Nussel and Josiah Koch each scored 5 points to lead UFA.

Doc Deans-45 V Saline Wild Wings-39

Doc Deans hit some pivotal three’s and played well defensively in this top tier battle of former number ones. Saline Wild Wings struggled offensively and on defensive assignments, allowing open three point opportunities and sixteen made free throws. Doc D’s placed two in double figures with Sam Jane scoring 19 while Eric Wood chipped in with 12. SWW offense was led by Riley Behrman’s 13 points.

Strawhats-62 V Ball Handlers-56(OT)

This OT battle was due to defensive inefficiency on both teams part. The see-saw battle saw Strawhats score a bucket at the buzzer to force OT, and then the Hats finished the deal. Ball Handlers battled with a five-player rotation, but just did not have enough to even their record for the season. Hats were lead by Solomon Rodriguez with 27 points, while Thomas Williams hit double digits with 14 points. BH placed three in double digits: Ian Furlong(19), Derek Bingham(16) and Noah Bonner(12).

DatWay Academy-48 V Soccer Moms-36

DatWay took care of business, but truly missed their big man in the middle. Pressure “D” led to some buckets, and four players scored eight or more points. Soccer Moms battled, but struggled with pressure and putting the ball in the hoop consistently. DW was paced offensively by Sam Frush with 12 points and Larry Robinson III added 10. Ryan Fischer was the only SM player in double digits hitting for 13, including three 3’s.

Standings: Record Point Differential

Datway Academy 4-0 +114 Doc Deans 4-0 +58 Saline Wild Wings 3-1 +126 Prestige Worldwide 2-2 +74 Big Baller Company 2-2 +38 Soccer Moms 2-2 +13 The Strawhats 2-2 -45 Ball Handlers 1-3 -29 Unsigned Free Agents 0-4 -92 Fresh Meat 0-4 -257

Top Scorers:

Solomon Rodriguez-27

Trent Hankamp-19

Sam Jane-19

Ian Furlong-19

Caid Fox-16

Caleb Helmer-16

Noah Lepore-16

Derek Bingham-16

Thomas Williams-14

Riley Behrman-13

Rayn Fischer-13

Eric Wood-12

Noah Bonner-12

Sam Frush-12

Noah Musson-10

Josh Folk-10

Larry Robinson-10

Predictions for 2/12

This Week's Games

Ball Handlers V Unsigned Free Agents

Ball Handlers have the opportunity to pick up a win here, since I heard they should have a bigger roster this week. BUT, UFA played with some grit last week despite their leading scorer being shut down. BH, do not take ill-advised three’s, look to run the floor, get some offensive rebounds(Grambeau) and you should win. UFA, show more of that grit, balanced scoring by pounding the post and work the clock(NO shot clock). That combination may get you your first win. I see the Ball Handlers winning here, OT if you do not play hard. BH by 3 or so….

Soccer Moms V The Strawhats

Soccer Moms, I try to give you some props, and you show flashes, but then you self-destruct. Advantage for SM, Strawhats leading scorer sits the first half, take advantage of that and put up some points by running the floor and shutting down Williams. Hats, play tenacious defense in half number one to give you a chance later in the game. IF Soccer Moms get out to a fast start offensively and clamp down on “D”, they win. IF Hats stay close in the first half, they have a chance. I have Soccer Moms in this one by 10+.

Doc Deans V Fresh Meat

Sorry Fresh Meat, but the Deans are playing well. This WILL be a blowout, maybe by a lot of points. Fresh Meat, play hard, handle pressure and hope for the best. Hoping to see more players this week. DD, try not to run it up too much, please! Work on the “little things” in the first half as the second half clock will run. Being politically correct, I call this win for DD by 25+.

DatWay Academy V Saline Wild Wings

Back to back tough weeks for Saline Wild Wings, but if you want to be the best, you need to beat the best. DatWay has played well as of late, pressuring on “D”, running the floor and getting some much needed bench points. Saline Wild Wings has struggled as of late, defensive miscues, poor shooting and poor offensive/defensive schemes. DA, pound it inside, drive and dish, slash and score. Defensively, pressure the ball, pack it in and contest three’s. SWW, find some scoring by driving the lane, hit some outside shots and move without the ball. Defensively, pack it in, double down and trap corners. The team that establishes their defense and hits some shots will win this game. I am going with DA in this one, 6 points or so...

Prestige Worldwide V Big Baller Company

A rivalry game here with playoff seeding implications!! Prestige has played a tough schedule, has battled to square their record at 2-2 and improve their power ranking. Big Baller Company is on the upswing and right on PW heels in the standings. Prestige does not shoot the three consistently, so get out in transition and drive to the hoop. BBC relies a making a few three’s and getting to the basket. Neither team rebounds especially well, so second chance points could be key. Similar teams in many ways, so this one will come down to execution on both ends of the floor. I think PW establishes a lead, frustrates BBC and wins between 6-10 points.

Winners

Stully’s Prediction %(SPP)

Last Week 4-1 1.000 Overall 19-1 .950

POWER RANKINGS:

DatWay Academy Doc Deans Prestide Worldwide Saline Wild Wings Big Baller Company Soccer Moms The Strawhats Ball Handlers Unsigned Free Agents Fresh Meat

TECHNICAL COUNT:

Bob Butler-2(Sits first half on 2/12)

Solomon Rodriguez-2(Sits first half on 2/12)

Riley Behrman-1

Cade Tousa-1

Caid Fox-1

Caden Winston-1

Jayden Lilley-1

Luke Masters-1

Ethan Nelson-1

Andrew Nussel-1

Will Fowler-1

Miller Grambeau-1

Trent Hankamp-1

Luke Helmer-1

Andrew Black-1

Ethan Cotsonika-1

Kieran Dean-1

Keldon Perron-1

MED FORMS:

*The following are NOT eligible to play this week until they turn in their Med Form:

UFA BBC Fr. Meat SWW Ball Handlers

Strok Fedototszkin Noller Notar Iadipaolo

Conley Bull

Miller, S.

MASKS:

**Wear them when in the stands or on the bench. PLEASE cooperate so we do not get SHUT DOWN! Captain’s, a little help!! PLEASE be diligent, because administration IS WATCHING!!

LOST AND FOUND:

***Available behind the scorer’s table, it is starting to pile up!!!!!!

TRASH:

****Trashcans are on the end of the bleachers and in the bleachers by the benches, please use them!!!!!