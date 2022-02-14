Bierkeller Boys Oompah Band Play Stoney Lake Sunday

The Bierkeller Boys Oompah Band performs from noon to 2 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 20 at Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Stony Lake Brewery, 447 E. Michigan Ave., promises a luncheon of beer, brats and oompah!

The Bierkeller Boys bill themselves as the Midwest's premier polka-playing tuba quartet. These four low brass aficionados specialize in what tubas do best — oompah music — including traditional and contemporary German American polkas, waltzes, marches, folk songs, light music, and other dances.

The cover is $10. All proceeds go to the band.