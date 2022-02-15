Margaret Dickinson, Mother of 2, Loved Spending Time With Her Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren

Margaret Louise Dickinson, 96, of Saline, Michigan passed away peacefully on Monday, February 7, 2022.

She leaves her two sons, Chris Dickinson and his wife Sharon (Saline, MI); Tim Dickinson and his wife Angela (Rochester, MN); three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Carman Dickinson and two sisters Doris McCauley and Vera Otto.

Born and raised in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, the son of William and Margaret (Ratz) Knack, she immigrated to the United States in 1961. In her early years, she worked for a bank in Stratford, Ontario. After World War II, she met her husband, Carman, and they were married in September 1949. She continued to work in the banking industry until the birth of her second child in 1959.

Margaret Dickinson’s special interests included spending time with her family, especially her grandkids and great-grandkids. She particularly enjoyed traveling back to her hometown of Stratford, Ontario to visit her sister Doris and attend plays at the Shakespeare festival.

She will be deeply missed by her family, friends and those that knew her. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, Mich., on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Burial will take place privately and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. For the health and safety of those in attendance, masks will be required. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Arbor Hospice, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

