PRESS RELEASE: Pro Golf Returning to Travis Pointe With LPGA Qualifying Event

(This press release is from the Ann Arbor Sports Commission)

The Ann Arbor Sports Commission took a big step in returning women's golf to Ann Arbor last week. Working with the Epson Tour’s official tour schedule announcement, Ann Arbor's Road to the LPGA powered by the A2 Sports Commission will be played June 16-18, 2022, at Travis Pointe Country Club. The same venue hosted the LPGA Volvik Championship from 2016 to 2018.

"The LPGA loved the Travis Pointe Country Club set up, and to bring an Epson Tour event back to this club and the Ann Arbor area is good news for women's golf," said Mike Nichols, Chief Business Officer of LPGA Qualifying Tours. "The Volvik Championship received tremendous support from the club members, local sponsors, the volunteers, and the entire community.

"We believe the Epson Tour will give fans of all ages an even better chance to get close to these professionals and watch some amazing golf."

Epson is the new title sponsor for the Official Qualifying Tour of the LPGA, now entering its 42nd season. The mission of the Epson Tour is to produce a pipeline of extraordinary women golfers who are pursuing their dream of playing on the LPGA Tour.

"We are excited to play a role in returning professional women's golf to Ann Arbor and Travis Pointe Country Club," said Mike Malach, Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Sports Commission. "This is the first time the Sports Commission has taken on an event of this magnitude, and we are excited to make it a great event."

Along with the Ann Arbor Sports Commission and TPCC, the tour announced a two-year contract with a purse of $200,000. A field of 144 players worldwide will compete in this inaugural event. The 6,708 yards, par 72 Travis Pointe course was designed by Bill Newcomb and built-in 1977 and had tons of space for hosting a tour event.

"Travis Pointe Country Club is excited to bring professional golf back to our club and support growing this incredible game," said TPCC Past President Lee Flake. "We look forward to presenting our championship golf course and our incredible facilities to some of the best professional women golfers in the world.

"Our community once again will see why Travis Pointe is the premier country club in Washtenaw County."

For more information, contact Bruce Madej brucemadej@gmail.com .