Beat The Winter Blues This Weekend

Snowy Weekend in Saline? Here are some fun ways to beat the winter blues!

Stony Lake Brewing Company

447 E. Michigan Ave.

734-316-7919

www.stonylakebrewing.com

Bierkeller Boys Oompah Band

Sunday, Feb. 20

12pm-2pm

Tickets are $10 per person, with all proceeds going to the band. Enjoy beer and brats at this fun Sunday morning brunch. Purchase tickets at the website.

Station 300 Saline

830 Woodland Dr.

734-429-5457

Cosmic Bowling

Fridays and Saturdays

9:30 PM- Midnight

2 hours of bowling, shoes included

$13.99 per person

Grab a friend for a competition on the lanes. While you are there, try the new chicken chimichangas!

Kids Coalition Against Hunger

Christ Our King Lutheran Church

3255 Saline Waterworks Rd.

Saturday, Feb. 19

9am-1pm

Help pack food kits for hungry children in our community and around the world. Lunch will be served after the event. For more information, visit the church website: www.christ-our-king.org, or www.kidscoalitionagainsthunger.org

Baker’s Nook

901 W. Michigan Ave.

734-429-1320

Stop in to order your paczkis for Paczki Day on March 1st. Baker’s Nook has partnered with Paris Bakery in Detroit to bring Saline authentic Polish paczkis in nine different flavors. Pre-orders must be in by Feb. 23rd, and pick up will be on 3/1 from 8am-3pm. Stopping in on Friday? Try the Take and Bake Goulash for $9.50. If Saturday mornings are your jam, try a bagel bomb, biscuit sandwich, or breakfast burrito for $5.

Mac’s Acadian Seafood Shack

104 E. Michigan Ave.

734-944-6227

Is Mardi Gras on your mind? Stop in to Mac’s Acadian and try one of their new featured cocktails: King Cake Martini and Bourbon Street Mule. Pair it with the fresh catch of the day and “Laissez les bons temps roulez!”

Saline Youth Council Book Drive

Saline Rec Center

1866 Woodland Drive

Books, books, and more books. Are they hiding in cardboard boxes, or collecting dust on shelves? Why not donate some of those books to a good cause? The Saline Youth Council is collecting children’s books, along with YA novels, fiction and non-fiction titles to restock and refresh the little libraries around town. Books are being collected at the Saline Rec Center lobby until Feb. 28th.

The Quilting Season

7025 E. Michigan Ave.

734-429-2900

Looking for a fun project to make at home? Try your hand at embroidery! Purchase a hand towel kit, complete with everything needed to make a fun spring-themed work of art.