Organic Gardening Organization Celebrates 50 Years With Several Activities

Project Grow, a membership-governed 501c3 organization, will celebrate its 50th anniversary throughout the 2022 season with a variety of activities for both members of the organization as well as the general public. In recognition of this landmark year, Project Grow will be offering a new golden beefsteak tomato cultivar “Project Grow Gold”, created by Project Grow gardeners and named in celebration of the organization’s golden anniversary.

Several events throughout the year will celebrate Project Grow’s 50th anniversary as a “thank you” to the Michigan-local growing community for 50 years of support. The Plant Sale on May 7th, 2022 will debut the Project Grow Gold tomato. One hundred of these limited-edition plants will be offered for free on a first-come, first-served basis to attendees who request one. The public is welcome to take part during the season at volunteer-driven Community Garden Workdays, the Tomato Tasting in late summer, and in our fundraising campaigns, such as the Round Up Change program which runs throughout March at People’s Food Co-op of Ann Arbor. This initiative will help fund the 2022 Project Grow Reduced Fee plot program for member gardeners. Project Grow also continues to welcome tax-deductible general contributions as well as in-kind donations, which support and secure our gardens and provide access to resources for our member growers.

The incredible legacy of the organization would not be possible without the continued support of our partnership organizations. Project Grow particularly wishes to thank the Ann Arbor Airport, Ann Arbor Center for Independent Living, Ann Arbor City Council, Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation Department, Ann Arbor Public Schools & AAPS Rec and Ed Division, Ann Arbor Senior Center at Burns Park, Catholic Social Services, Center for Engaged Academic Learning at University of Michigan, Chapel Hill Condominiums, Dawn Farm, Downtown Home & Garden, Food Gatherers, Friends of Greenview, Gemini, Hillside Terrace, Shari Kane and Dave Steele, Leslie Science and Nature Center, Matthei Botanical Gardens & Nichols Arboretum, People’s Food Co-op, Rotary Club Ann Arbor North, Scio Community Church, Starr Valley Farm, Washtenaw County Master Composter Certificate Program, Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation, Washtenaw County Public Works, Washtenaw Master Gardeners of Michigan State University Extension, Zion Lutheran Church, and all of the volunteers who have served the organization and its members throughout our history.

About Project Grow

Project Grow was launched in 1972 with a focus on gardening as a community-driven neighborhood project and teaching responsible and sustainable organic gardening practices. Over fifty years, the organization has drawn gardeners from across the many cultures, languages, backgrounds, and interests of Southeastern Michigan, helping our communities come together through garden plots and practices. Project Grow now maintains over 20 gardening sites across Ann Arbor and offers education and certification in addition to hosting garden plots for member growers.

Those interested in registering as a Project Grow gardener, volunteering for community workdays or to work on organizational events, providing monetary or in-kind donations, taking part in our educational classes, or attending upcoming events can visit our website at projectgrowgardens.org for more information.