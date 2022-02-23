Weekend Forecast for Saline Friday, Feb 25 - Sunday, Feb 27

Michigan's weather is like a champion trickster with a yo-yo.

All that snow melted. Then we got more snow. It melted two days later. And now, the cold is biting once again.

Things will start to warm up a little as the weekend goes on! Here's the forecast.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Feb 25 - Sunday, Feb 27

Friday February 25

Foggy in the morning.

High: 29° Low: 13° with a 29% chance of snow with 10 mph winds from the NNW.

Saturday February 26

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 35° Low: 26° with a 2% chance of precipitation with 12 mph winds from the WSW.

Sunday February 27

Mostly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 39° Low: 12° with a 23% chance of snow with 14 mph winds from the WNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.