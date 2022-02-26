Shirley Miller, Mother of 5, Loved Gardening and Spending Time With Her Animals

Shirley Anne Miller, 88 of Hudson, Michigan passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Shirley was born August 9, 1933 in Genoa, Ohio to Elmo J. Miller and Luella Marie (Heilman) Miller. She is survived by her 5 children; Randall (Sherry) Haas, Laurie (Larry) McKenna, Robert Haas, Roger (Tammy) Haas and Rodney Haas. She is also survived by her grandchildren; Katie (Greg) Gillies, Dana Lewis and Jordan (Randy) Dagen; great grandchildren, Alexus Gillies, Rose Gillies, Dylan Lewis, Austin Lewis, Ethan Lewis, Ayla Haas and Rowan Dagen, great-great grandchildren; Mikey, Liam and soon to come baby girl Bassett and Shirley’s brother Bill Miller.

Preceded in death by her parents, sister Marilyn (Miller) Haveman, brother Jim Miller and grandson Joshua Haas.

Shirley loved her horses, goats, dogs and cats and she spent many hours loving and caring for them. She also loved gardening and growing anything she could get her hands on. To leave a memory you have of Shirley, to sign her guestbook or for more information, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.