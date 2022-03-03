What to do in Saline this weekend: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Mar 6

It's almost spring in Saline. That means it's time for a show from the New Horizons Band and a production from the Saline High School Drama Club! Here's a look at what's on tap in Saline for this weekend.

...

5 things to do this weekend: Friday, Mar 4 - Sunday, Mar 6

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Their Winter Concert, "IT'S SHOW TIME" - Sat Mar 5 3:00 pm

SALINE NEW HORIZONS BAND presents its winter concert, "IT'S SHOWTIME"SALINE MIDDLE SCHOOL

LOCATED AT 7190 N. MAPLE RD, SALINE, MI 48176

Dick Schoenfeldt, Music Director.

FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Saline High School Drama Club presents Bye Bye Birdie March 4-6 - Fri Mar 4 7:30 pm

Saline High School

Adult tickets $15, student and senior tickets $10.Visit https://tinyurl.com/ytvwnntn for tickets and info. [more details]

Saline High School's Varsity Blues - Sat Mar 5 6:00 pm

Weber's Inn

Dinner, dancing, entertainment and silent auction. Tickets $65. For more info, visit www.salinevarsityblues.org [more details]

Troop 439 Bake Sale & Tri County Sportsmen's Pancake Breakfast - Sun Mar 6 12:15 pm

Tri County Sportsmen's League

On Sunday, March 6 8:00-11:30am Scouts BSA Troop 439 is hosting a fundraising bake sale during the monthly pancake breakfast hosted at Tri County Sportsmen's League. The public is welcome to stop in for a delicious breakfast AND the support the scouts by making a purchase (or two) at their scout-run bake sale.The bake sale was fully set up and will be run by members of the troop. Please help them in their fundraising endeavors! Funds will support activities like monthly camp outs, summer camp… [more details]

The Brides Bridal Show - Sun Mar 6 1:00 pm

Location: The Kensington Hotel

FREE Bridal Show! Talk to wedding vendors, cake tastings, DJ's, photographer's, table drawings! Don't miss this free show !https://www.thebridesbridalshow.com/Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-brides-bridal-show-tickets-102200508472 [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.