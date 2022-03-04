Michigan Votes: House, Senate Vote to Cut State Income Tax

The following legislative report is provided by MichiganVotes.org.

Senate Bill 768, House vote to cut state income tax rate: Passed 62 to 42 in the House

To cut the state income tax rate from 4.25% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1, 2022; authorize a $500 nonrefundable income tax credit for a taxpayers' dependents who are age 18 and under; and lower from age 67 to age 62 eligibility for certain income tax exemptions on retirement income.

N Donna Lasinski (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 52

N Yousef Rabhi (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 53

N Felicia Brabec (D) Ann Arbor, Rep. Dist. 55

Y Bronna Kahle (R) Adrian, Rep. Dist. 57

Senate Bill 768, Senate vote to cut state income tax rate: Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate

The Senate vote on the House-passed version of the bill described above, which does not include the business tax cut in an earlier version the Senate approved. With this vote the bill gets sent on to the Governor for signature or veto.

N Jeff Irwin (D) Ann Arbor, Sen. Dist. 18

Y Lana Theis (R) Brighton, Sen. Dist. 22

House Bill 4833, Reform heavy equipment rentals tax: Passed 35 to 2 in the Senate

To replace the property tax levied on heavy equipment owned by rental companies with a 2% tax on heavy equipment rentals, to be distributed mostly to local governments.

N Jeff Irwin (D) Ann Arbor, Sen. Dist. 18

Y Lana Theis (R) Brighton, Sen. Dist. 22

Senate Bill 392, Cut state business income tax rate: Passed 22 to 15 in the Senate

To cut the state’s business income tax rate from 6% to 3.9% starting Jan. 1 2022.

N Jeff Irwin (D) Ann Arbor, Sen. Dist. 18

Y Lana Theis (R) Brighton, Sen. Dist. 22

Y = Yes, N = No, X = Not Voting