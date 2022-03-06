Scarce Details Available About Shooting in Pittsfield Township
Pittsfield Township Police released few details about a shooting that took place on the 6000 block of West Michigan Avenue Friday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to the location at 2:54 p.m. for a reported shooting. A 32-year-old Pittsfield Township was shot in the leg by an unknown assailant while visiting a home on the 6000 block of West Michigan Avenue. Officers provided medical aid. The victim was later treated and released from a local hospital.
Police said the assailant was an unknown black male wearing a mask. Police said there is no information indicating a specific danger to the public.
Police are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pittsfield Township Police Department:
- Confidential TIP line: 734-822-4958 (Detective Bureau)
- General Information: 734-822-4911 (Front Desk)
- Request Police Response: 734-994-2911 (Metro Dispatch)
Motorists reported a heavy police presence in the area into the evening hours.
The Saline Post has reached out to the police department for additional information.
It's the second gun-related incident in the area in recent weeks. On Feb. 24, a Pittsfield Township man was arrested for brandishing a gun at Wal-Mart.