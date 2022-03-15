Saline Craft Show Crafter Preview

AUGUSTA SIMMONS

Ypsilanti, MI

Booth 64 Jewelry-Lampwork Beads

Born in Detroit but having lived in Ypsilanti since 1991, AUGUSTA SIMMONS is a registered occupational therapist during the day. However, her “labor of love” started in 1997, when she began making lampwork beads, pendants, and sculptures with the idea of incorporating them into wearable art and jewelry. “I enjoy making turtles, mermaids, floral designs, and whimsical creatures,” she states, “and having studied under Marc Vandenberg (who is a Greenfield Village artist and pro at any glass) at the Dearborn Glass Academy, I have developed my business to emphasize these creations.” Participating in over 40 festivals and shows a year, Augusta continues to improve her skills at classes and workshops throughout the area. As a member of South Eastern Glass Beaders Guild and Glass Act Guild, she is “always growing new ideas as she is the first to admit that she is completely addicted to glass.” See her creations on her website www.neference.com