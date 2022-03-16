Saline MI
3-16-2022 4:58pm

Saline Police Arrest Inkster Man After Foot Chase

A 41-year-old Inkster man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after a foot chase in downtown Saline.

Around 5:45 p.m., Saline police stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. Police had just told the driver he was to be arrested on suspicion of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs when the suspect fled on foot. Police chased the man across Michigan Avenue to a backyard between North Davenport and Detroit streets, where the man was caught.

Instead of going to jail, the man was taken to the hospital after complaining of chest pain.

