County Announces Cleanup Days, Including July 30 at Saline High School

The Washtenaw County Public Works Division is proud to announce the 2022 County Clean-Up Day event schedule. County residents will have five County Clean-Up Day events this year to dispose of or recycle a variety of household items in a safe and responsible manner. Events have been organized in locations throughout Washtenaw County to maximize residents’ opportunities for attendance.

2022 County Clean-Up Day Event Schedule*:

April 23rd – Chelsea, Chelsea High School

June 25th – Northfield Township, Whitmore Lake High School

July 23rd – Augusta Township, Lincoln High School

July 30th – Saline, Saline High School

August 27th – Ypsilanti, Eastern Michigan University

*Accepted items vary by event, view the flyer for the event you wish to attend prior to arrival at washtenaw.org/cleanup. Flyers are typically published one month prior to event date.

County Clean-Up Day events are held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Materials can be accepted from Washtenaw County residents only, not from businesses, government agencies, non-profits, or other organizations. Events may accept different items - commonly accepted items include appliances (some events accept freon-containing appliances), bulky waste (mattresses, furniture, scrap wood), electronics, household hazardous waste, scrap metal, and car tires. Washtenaw County residents should check the event flyer and map prior to the event date for accepted items and event details at washtenaw.org/cleanup.

County Clean-Up Day events have a suggested $15 donation per car to assist in disposal costs and to maintain these community events. Donations are not required for participation.

Sponsors for County Clean-Up Day events include the Washtenaw County Board of Public Works, City of Ann Arbor, Northfield Township, St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor, and additional community partners. Residential tire disposal is partly funded by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Scrap Tire CleanUp Grant.

Get a bird’s eye view of a Clean-Up Day in action with our new video featuring drone footage from last year’s event at Eastern Michigan University, now available online at washtenaw.org/cleanup.

Find more details about our events and other local disposal or recycling options for hard-to-dispose of items at washtenaw.org/cleanup.