3-17-2022 11:53am
Weekend Forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 18 - Sunday, Mar 20
If you want to enjoy the warm spring temperatures this weekend, you'll probably need to make sure to have your raincoat handy.
...
Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 18 - Sunday, Mar 20
Friday March 18
Rain in the evening and overnight.
High: 54° Low: 45° with a 84% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ENE.
Saturday March 19
Light rain until evening.
High: 54° Low: 34° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the W.
Sunday March 20
Clear throughout the day.
High: 55° Low: 38° with a 15% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.