Weekend Forecast for Saline Friday, Mar 18 - Sunday, Mar 20

If you want to enjoy the warm spring temperatures this weekend, you'll probably need to make sure to have your raincoat handy.

Weekend weather: Friday, Mar 18 - Sunday, Mar 20

Friday March 18

Rain in the evening and overnight.

High: 54° Low: 45° with a 84% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the ENE.

Saturday March 19

Light rain until evening.

High: 54° Low: 34° with a 97% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the W.

Sunday March 20

Clear throughout the day.

High: 55° Low: 38° with a 15% chance of rain with 12 mph winds from the WNW.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.