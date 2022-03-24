Brecon Grille the Site of a TV Show "Waitress"

Brecon Grille, the restaurant located in the heart of downtown Saline at Michigan Avenue and Ann Arbor Street, is the site of a television series, according to MLIVE.

The show, dubbed Waitress, films at the pub and restaurant on Sundays. It stars Huntington Woods native Keyna Reynolds as Emily, a waitress who aspires to be an actress. Brian Boynton, Annika Mary Gaber and Mary Elizabeth McLaughlin also star. Michael Sneed is director and writer.

View the show's IMDB page here.

It's unclear where the show will air.

Saline has served as a backdrop for Hollywood before. A scene in Cedar Rapids, starring Ed Helms, was shot in the barn at the Rentschler Farm Museum in 2009. Former Saline City Councillor David Rhoads had a very small role in the film. (More about that, here.)

In 2011, Macon Road was closed so 5-Year Engagement could be filmed at Homestead Bed & Breakfast. Drew Barrymore's Whip It and Rob Reiner's Flipped were also shot, in part, in Saline.