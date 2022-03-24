The Accidentals to Join the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic for Concert in Saline April 6

Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. the Saline High School Orchestras and the Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will perform in collaboration with The Accidentals.

The Accidentals are a female-fronted American power trio formed in Traverse City, Michigan in 2012 by singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists Sav Buist and Katie Larson. The group has featured an eclectic blend of indie folk, pop, bluegrass, rock, classical, and other genres. NPR hailed the band as, “among the most emotionally compelling songwriters of our time.” Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) said, “The Accidentals are going to flip your wig, violins, cellos, guitars, drums; it’s outrageous…”

The Accidentals have created musically based workshops to empower students of all ages and skill levels. This performance is the fruits of one of their education programs where The Accidentals perform for the community with students after having provided a workshop with them.

Tickets for the performance are $10 for Adults & $5 for students and seniors. They can be purchased from the link below or by scanning the QR Code.

Orchestra-Accidentals Concert Tickets

Links to works by the Accidentals

Requiem for a Lark - The Accidentals w/CYO Orchestra

The Accidentals - Michigan and Again (Official Music Video)