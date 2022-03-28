Saline MI
3-28-2022 2:22pm

FOOTBALL: Saline Sophomore Dylan Mesman Receives 3rd College Offer

Saline sophomore Dylan Mesman continues to pick up scholarship offers to play college football.

Mesman, on Twitter, announced he visited Cincinnati and received a scholarship offer.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/DylanMesman/status/1507038360803627014 -->

247sports.com reports Mesman has offers from Cincinnati, Eastern Michigan and Minnesota.

Mesman is a 6'5, 225-pound tight end. He caught four passes for 34 yards and two touchdowns before an injury knocked him out for the season at Skyline Sept. 24.

I'm interested
I disagree with this
This is not local
This is unverified
Promotional
Spam
Offensive

Replies