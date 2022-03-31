Bill Buchanan, US Army Veteran, Worked at Ford Motor Co., Loved Being With Family

Billy Ray Buchanan, 79, of Saline passed away on March 14, 2022, after a prolonged illness. Under Arbor Hospice and help from family friends, he was able to stay in his home surrounded by family and friends.

He was born in Tazewell, Tenn., on May 19, 1942. Bill attended Lincoln Memorial University before serving in the US Army. He then moved to Michigan, continuing his education at Washtenaw Community College and Eastern Michigan University. He met and married his wife, Barbara Leddy, in 1966 and they had two children, Robert and Jason. He retired from Ford Motor Co. in Saline.

Bill’s love was his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, playing cards, camping and horseshoes. He attended Saline First United Methodist Church and loved taking his grandchildren there each week. His faith was very important to him.

Bill is survived by his wife, Barbara, son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Krissy Buchanan, three grandchildren, Bava and Avram Buchanan, Johnathon Falk and great granddaughter, Ezra Falk. He is also survived by his brother, Don Buchanan of Maryland, and his special in-laws, John and Sandy Knapp, including many relatives in Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his Father, Tip Buchanan. Mother and Stepfather, Lucy and Troy Lay, Brother Hollis Jones, Son, Robert R Buchanan and Nephew, Thomas J Knapp along with numerous other relatives.

Due to Covid considerations, a private Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 19th, 2022 at 1 p.m. at the Saline First United Methodist Church, 1200 N Ann Arbor St., with visitation starting at 12 noon. Saline. Bill will also be recognized by an Honor Guard.

Until the Resurrection, Bill. We will always love you!