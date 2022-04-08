4-08-2022 2:43am
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 8 - Sunday, Apr 10
Not a lot of sunshine in the picture Friday and Saturday. Here's the forecast.
Friday April 8
Cloudy with occasional rain showers.
High: 48° Low: 38° with a 40% chance of rain with 10-20 mph winds from the SW.
Saturday April 9
Overcast throughout the day.
High: 43° Low: 30° with a 44% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the WNW.
Sunday April 10
Partly cloudy throughout the day.
High: 52° Low: 43° with a 10% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.
