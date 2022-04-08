Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, Apr 8 - Sunday, Apr 10

Not a lot of sunshine in the picture Friday and Saturday. Here's the forecast.

...

Weekend weather: Friday, Apr 8 - Sunday, Apr 10

Friday April 8

Cloudy with occasional rain showers.

High: 48° Low: 38° with a 40% chance of rain with 10-20 mph winds from the SW.

Saturday April 9

Overcast throughout the day.

High: 43° Low: 30° with a 44% chance of rain with 11 mph winds from the WNW.

Sunday April 10

Partly cloudy throughout the day.

High: 52° Low: 43° with a 10% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the W.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.