GOLF: Saline Takes Tecumseh Invite, 2-1 in SEC Action

The Saline Boys Golf Team is off to a very good start both in SEC play and in invitationals.

This weekend the team won in their first invite of the year at the Tecumseh invite shooting 315. The second Saline team also played well and finished third shooting 353.

Saline golfers Eric Wood, Brian Kang and Kieran Dean made the Tecumseh Invite all-tournament team.

Saline was led by Brian Kang and Kieran Dean, who both shot 76 to finish tied for second.

Eric Wood shot 77 to finish in fourth place. All three were named to the All-Tournament Team.

Colton Cundiff shot 80, Giuseppe Giacolone shot 83 and Zeb Siegel shot 86 to round out the Saline A-Team.

Eric Wood led the 2nd team with his 77. Ryan Terris shot 87, Andrew Steele 93, Jake Day 96 and Cullen Ellis 98.

In SEC play, the team is 2-1 beating Dexter and Ypsilanti and losing to the state championships from Skyline. In the SEC matches, Zeb Siegel has played very well winning one match, tying for first in another match and finishing third against Skyline. Kieran Dean also has played well tying for first in the Ypsilanti match and tying for 2nd in the Dexter match.

"I am very happy for the success the guys have had early. We are off to a great start. The team is working hard and has some great goals for this season. They made it to the state finals last year and the guys want to return there and finish near the top," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "It is exciting to watch and I know we are going to do some really good things this year because the guys are working hard and know what it takes to be successful."