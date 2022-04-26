PRESS RELEASE: Truck Hero Helps Raise Nearly $30,000 for Saline Area Social Service

Thanks to the community and Truck Hero, Inc., close to $30,000 was raised during the March Donation Match Challenge for Saline Area Social Service (SASS). This fundraiser invited the community to make monetary donations during the month of March to help SASS fund a year of their annual senior aid programs.

Encouraging community giving, Truck Hero pledged a 100 percent match for the first $10,000 raised, allowing donors to double the impact of their gifts. These donations will help to fund close to a year of SASS services and resources for over 100 seniors in Saline, including weekly grocery delivery to homebound individuals, prescription co-pays, emergency assistance for rent, utilities or car repair, laundry detergent, pet food, toiletries, undergarments, and more.

“Year after year, Truck Hero has been instrumental in helping SASS fulfill our mission in providing food and emergency aid to those in our community living within 200% of federal poverty income guidelines,” says Anne Cummings, SASS Executive Director.

The rising costs of food, gas and housing are a huge challenge for SASS’ senior clients living on fixed incomes who were already facing increased health risks from the pandemic and struggling to make ends meet. Thanks to community donors, SASS delivered enough food last year for more than 30,000 meals to homebound seniors and helped provide more than 1,000 prescription co-pays. Nearly one-third of the adults receiving help from SASS are senior citizens.

“Thanks to Truck Hero’s leadership and the generosity of all the individuals, businesses, churches, and community groups that donated, we far exceeded our goal to raise $10,000,” says Cummings. “We are so grateful for our community’s incredible support for our mission.”

Relying 100% on funding from community donations, SASS is the only organization in Saline providing comprehensive short- and long-term emergency relief to local households facing financial hardship. Over the past year, SASS has supplied weekly groceries for over 400 area residents needing help. Beyond food, SASS offers clients emergency assistance for utility shut off and rent, prescriptions co-pays, and gas for doctor’s appointments. On major holidays, SASS provides households with food baskets, gifts, and personal necessities. For services that SASS doesn’t offer directly, the staff at SASS helps connect their clients with other aid organizations.

About Saline Area Social Service

Saline Area Social Service (SASS) is a private, tax-exempt non-profit organization that has been in the community for more than 60 years and serves the most vulnerable students, families, and senior citizens that live in and around the Saline area. It is SASS’s mission to provide our short- and long-term aid, directly and through referrals, to its participants in need. For more information, please visit our website at salineareasocialservice.com.