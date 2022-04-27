PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw Community College Holds The Line On Tuition

ANN ARBOR, Michigan (April 27, 2022) – Tuition for in-district students at Washtenaw Community College (WCC) will remain frozen for the fifth consecutive year, the college announced following Board of Trustees approval Tuesday.

“Washtenaw Community College is the community’s college, and we are committed to offering an exceptional education at an affordable tuition for all students. As the economic impacts of the pandemic linger, it is important to support students and help them fulfill their dreams and goals. Our continuing low tuition rates, coupled with the ease of credit transfer, make WCC a smart choice for families,” said WCC President Dr. Rose B. Bellanca.

Tuition per credit hour will remain at $95 for on-campus in-district students and $108 for distance learning in-district students. In-district students live, work or own property in Washtenaw County. This rate has been in place since Fall 2017.

In the Fall 2021 semester, 54% of students lived in-district, and an additional 3% of students who lived out of district either owned property in or worked at least 30 hours in Washtenaw County.

Tuition and fees for Washtenaw Community College continue to be among the lowest for Michigan community colleges, with the total cost of enrollment for WCC students consistently ranking in the lowest cost quartile.

“The Board of Trustees is pleased to keep tuition and fees not just competitive but among the lowest in the state. This helps students prepare for their next paths in life – whether that is to gain skills for direct placement in a high-demand job, to transfer to a four-year college or university, or to simply explore a certain subject,” said Board Chair William G. Milliken Jr.

Modest tuition increases for the 2022-2023 academic year were approved for students who do not live in Washtenaw County.

For out-of-district students, tuition for on-campus classes will increase slightly from $167 to $169 per credit hour while tuition for distance learning classes will increase from $119 to $120 per credit hour.

The Board also approved an infrastructure fee, which was increased by $5 per credit hour to support technology in labs and classrooms, as well as the college’s bandwidth, network reliability and increased cybersecurity.

The complete chart of 2022-2023 tuition rates may be viewed here.

Students who spend the first two years of their college career at WCC before transferring can save on average more than $21,000 in tuition compared to students at four-year public colleges and universities in Michigan, according to 2020-2021 data from the National Center for Educational Statistics, U.S. Department of Education.