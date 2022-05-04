Shooting Threat Deemed Not Credible at Saline Middle School

Saline Police and Saline Area Schools officials say there was no credible threat of imminent violence after investigating an incident at Saline Middle School Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to the school during the third lunch hour (11:45 a.m. - 12:20 p.m.) after students reported a student shouted about "shooting up" the building, according to an email sent by Saline Middle School Principal Laura Washington.

Police arrived and investigated. Police Chief Marlene Radzik said according to a preliminary investigation, the student in question "possessed no weapons and had no access to weapons." The student told police that, during an altercation over someone cutting a student in the cafeteria line, he told other students that bullying is what causes school shootings.

According to the police investigation the student, who has autism, has a history of talking about bullying and bullying statistics.

The student reported to police he was suicidal and was transported to a hospital for further evaluation. Radzik said the student was to be suspended from school.

In an email to the Saline Middle School community, Washington wrote that all students and staff were safe.

"Please know that all students and staff are safe and have been safe throughout the day," Washington wrote. "Student safety is our top priority and we are fortunate to be able to work closely with our local law enforcement. In addition, we are grateful for the team of counselors, social workers and wellness staff who focus on social-emotional health to support the student experience in Saline. Assistance will be provided to any students involved in or impacted by today's event."