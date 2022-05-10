TRACK & FIELD: Saline Races to 2 Wins in Final SEC Regular Season Meet

Saline's boys' track and field team raced to victory in their final home SEC meet of the season.

Saline defeated Pioneer, 79-58, and best Monroe, 94.5-42.5. It was Saline's final meet before Friday's SEC Championship at Lincoln.

Saline had a great day in the sprints, winning the 4-x-100 and 4-x-200 relays. Caden Winston led a 1-2-3-4 finish in the 100-meter dash and Josh Rush won the 200-meter dash.

In the 100 dash, Rush and Winston tied for first at 11.25 seconds. Saline's Ethan Nelson (11.41) and Larry Robinson (11.45) completed the 1-2-3-4 finish.

In the 200, Rush crossed the line first in 22.89 seconds. Wynter Burnett and Ethan Nelson also had top five finishes.

Saline's 4x100 relay team (44.09 seconds) and 4x200 relay team (1:33) also won on the track.

In the field, Torin Moore Jr. won the long jump with a leap of 20'01. Hayden Rouse finished fourth.

Dolan Gonzales won the pole vault (14-07). Malik Eisenmann was second, Andrew Burns was third and Leo Hoffman was fourth.

Sophomore Andrew Harding won the high jump (5-08). Ryan Niethammer was third and Burnett was fifth.

Garrett Beazley was fifth in the discus (116-07) and shot put (42'08). Camden Pawlick was 4th in the shot put with a heave of 43 feet.

Andrew Stern (10:12.47) took second in the 3200 as Max Pfeiffer (10:13.1) was second.

James Harrison (4:33.2) was second in the 1600. Samuel Jackson and Mason Kipley placed fourth and fifth.

Harrison was also the fastest Hornet in the 800, finishing fourth in 2:05.2. Andrew McNally was fifth.

Wynter Burnett (54.14) was fifth in the 400 meters

FOR MORE PHOTOS, CLICK HERE.