SOFTBALL: Saline Drops a Pair at Pinckney

Saline's softball team dropped a doubleheader to Pinckney Wednesday.

Pinckney won 4-1 and 15-8.

Pinckney scored two runs in the first inning of the opening game. Saline got a run back in the top of the fourth, but the Pirates scored runs in the fifth and sixth to win it. The Hornets were held to three hits, including two by Grace Munn.

Clara Cherry scored the only run, doubling in the fourth inning and scoring on a sacrifice fly by Emily Sweetland.

Starting pitcher Karli Dorr took the loss, giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits and two walks in six innings. Dorr struck out five batters.

In the second game, Saline managed 14 hits and eight runs. Unfortunately for the Hornets, Pinckney had 18 hits and 15 runs.

Sweetland (2-for-4) and Dorr (2-for-4) each homered for Saline. Dorr also hit a double.

Cherry went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Megan Guerard went 3-for-3 with a double and 1 RBI. Kaleigh McClelland also had two hits.

Saline fell to 13-7.