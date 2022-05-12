What Do You Want in Saline Parks? Parks Commission Invites Public to 4 Meetings

The Saline Parks Commission is looking for public input and opinions on what they would like to see in Saline’s Parks.

“We want to hear directly from our community what they would like to see in our parks,” said Saline Parks and Recreation Director Carla Scruggs. “We are looking to get ideas from not only Saline citizens, but from anyone who uses the parks.”

The meetings will be held during the Parks Commission’s regular meeting time, the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall in Council Chambers. Three parks will be discussed at each meeting. The schedule of meetings and parks discussed will be as follows:

May 17 - Peoples Park, Risdon Park, Salt Springs Park

June 21 - Canterbury Park, Marlpool Park, Wilderness Park

July 19 - Colony Park, Mill Pond Park, Stonecliff Park

August 16 - Brecon Park, Curtiss Park, Tefft Park

Anyone who is interested in giving feedback is welcome to attend, they do not need to be a citizen of the City of Saline. Meeting attendees also do not need to attend all the meetings listed above. They can choose which parks they would like to give input on and attend only those meetings.

“We want the community to feel connected to these parks,” said Parks Commission Chair Jason Shields. “Our main goal is to get as many people out to the parks as possible, making them feel like these parks were built with their wants and needs in mind will give the community a sense of ownership.”

The Saline Parks Commission operates, constructs, maintains and plans the system of public parks and playgrounds in Saline. For more information about the meetings or the Saline Parks Commission, contact Parks and Recreation Director, Carla Scruggs at cscruggs@cityofsaline.org or at (734) 429-3502 ext. 2509.