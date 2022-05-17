Kieran Dean, Saline Win Adrian Invite

Keiran Dean shot a career-best 74 to win the Adrian Invite Monday and lead the Hornets to a team victory.

Dean shot a one-under-par 35 on the front nine.

The invite included SEC matches against Pinckney and Adrian - giving the Hornets two more wins and improving their league record to 11-2. Saline competes in the SEC championship Tuesday.

The winning team featured Zeb Siegel, Brian Kang, Kieran Dean, Colton Cundiff and Guiseppe Giacalone.

Saline also had eight players on the all-tournament team. Ryan Terris, Eric Wood and Nick Birkle also made the all-tournament team.

"I am very proud of all the guys. They are working every day to keep getting better and better as we head into the postseason," coach Debbie Williams-Hoak said. "There are some great opportunities coming up and the guys will be ready."