Doris Schmerberg, Mother of 2, Had a Strong Faith and Loved Her Family, a Good Book and a Game of Bridge

Doris L. Schmerberg (Rauser), age 97, passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Her life’s journey began on January 4, 1925 in Detroit, MI.

Born the daughter of Albert B. and Lucille (Longworth) Whitley. Her family moved to Ann Arbor in 1928. Doris graduated from Ann Arbor High in 1943.

She married her high school sweetheart Donald P. Rauser on December 1, 1943, before he was sent overseas to serve in WWII. Doris worked at Argus Camera from 1944 to 1946, helping with the war effort. When the war was over she became a stay at home mother to their two sons.

She lost her husband in 1978 and then went back to work at the UofM School of Social Work. She worked there from 1979 until she retired in 1985. Doris then became a snowbird, living part time in Ann Arbor and part time in Sun City, Arizona. In 1990 Doris married Rudy Schmerberg and moved to Saline, MI. They loved to travel, both in Europe and within the United States.

Doris had a strong faith, loved her family, a good book, and a game of Bridge.

She leaves behind her sons Douglas D. (Ginger) Rauser, Daniel A. (Liz) Rauser, sister Audrey Stearns, grandchildren Chris (Jennifer) Rauser, Sarah (D.R.) Doll, Laura (Chris) Naar, Daniel D. Rauser, and Richard (Diandra) Rauser. Also surviving are her great-grandchildren Tripp, Allyson, Scott, and Hannah Doll, Carter, Tyler, and Matthew Rauser, Lucy and Molly Naar, Rianne Rauser, nieces and nephews Gary Rauser, Linda Clark, Billy Stearns, and Jill Winebarger. She was preceded in death in addition to her husbands by her brother-in-law Bill Stearns. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, May 26, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline, MI. The funeral service will be held on Friday, May 27, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the First United Methodist Church of Saline with Pastor Tom Zimmerman officiating, and a luncheon will follow. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to First United Methodist Church of Saline or to St. Jude Children’s Research hospital, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church.

Burial will take place privately at the Washtenong Memorial Park Cemetery in Ann Arbor, MI.