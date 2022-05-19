Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home Offers Alternative to Ashes

Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home has partnered with Parting Stone–a Santa Fe, New Mexico-based start-up, pioneering a technology that offers a clean alternative to cremated remains following cremation. Families choosing cremation can now receive stone-like solidified remains that can be touched, held, and shared.

“This new alternative has been well received by families, especially those that don’t have a final resting place in mind before a loved one passes," owner Steve Robison said. "Solidified remains offer a new choice. People find comfort in having part of their loved one’s ashes, and the stones make dividing them between groups of people easier and more natural. The stones are easier to handle than traditional cremated remains too, which can be unpredictable and messy when scattering. They can also be placed in a garden, a forest, ceremoniously cast into a body of water, or left at a favorite spot. We have always strived to find practical and meaningful ways to memorialize someone while also meeting the needs of the families we serve.”

The solidification process returns the full amount of cremated remains in a solid and clean form that resembles about 40 to 60 polished stones. These stones range in size from thumb-nail up to palm-size. The color of each person’s solidified remains is 100% natural and many result in white stones, but some are a hue of blue, green, or other variations. Each set of stones, like each person, comes back with slightly different and unique colors. The process can be done with the cremated remains of someone that has recently passed, or from years ago.

“It is a profound opportunity to live with the remains of our loved ones, but conventional cremated remains (may) make that experience uncomfortable,” says Parting Stone founder and CEO Justin Crowe. “We developed an alternative to conventional cremated remains to help families feel a meaningful connection with their departed. When you choose cremation you no longer have to take home ashes.”

Following the death of his grandfather, Justin Crowe realized that living with conventional cremated remains can feel uncomfortable, so in many households they often end up hidden in a closet for decades. Parting Stone worked with material scientists at Los Alamos National Laboratory to develop solidified remains to empower families in their grief with a form of remains that can be touched and held.

Parting Stone empowers families in their grief by returning a stone-like form of remains that can be touched and held. Solidified remains are an alternative to ashes. Learn more at www.partingstone.com

or at www.rbfhsaline.com/services/parting-stone

Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home offers funeral, cremation, monument, and end of life planning.

If you would like more information, please call Steve Robison or Larry Griffin at (734) 429-9760, or email rbfhsaline@hotmail.com