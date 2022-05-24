Picnic Tables Complete the Pavilion at Henne Field in Saline

Recently, the Rotary Club of Saline funded the construction of a pavilion at Henne Field in the City of Saline. Now, the pavilion has been completed with the addition of six picnic tables.

Brian Puffer, Director of Saline Community Education, said the Friends of Henne Field purchased the tables for the pavilion.

The tables make the pavilion a nice place for an afternoon picnic in the heart of Saline. One can buy lunch at a downtown restaurant and walk to Henne Field. They're also a great place to watch the little league ball games that take place at the park.

Henne Field is owned by Saline Area Schools and open to the public. You can access Henne Field from Bennett Street, where there is a parking lot, or from Owen's Place, a short street off North Harris Street. You can also access the walking path accessible off North Ann Arbor Street, on the northern side of the Union School property.

Henne Field was gifted to Saline Area Schools by the Henne family in 1948 in memory of its patriarch Edward Henne.