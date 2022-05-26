LACROSSE: Saline Falls to Grand Ledge in Regional Semifinal

BRIGHTON - The varsity lacrosse season came to an abrupt end at Brighton High School Wednesday, when the Saline boys' lost to Grand Ledge, 10-4, in the MHSAA Regional semifinal.

From the opening faceoff, the Hornets found themselves on their heels.

Grand Ledge scored 2:06 into the game. They led 4-0 after the first quarter and 8-0 at halftime.

Saline rarely possessed the ball in the first half and managed only a few shots toward the Grand Ledge goal in the first half.

Saline outscored Grand Ledge in the second half. Owen Miller got the Hornet son the board 2:04 into the third quarter. CJ Robison scored 1:32 into the fourth quarter. Quinn Brophy and Brady Fiske also tallied in the fourth quarter for Saline.

Saline finished the season with a 14-6 record. Saline went undefeated in the SEC Red to win the conference title.

It was the final game as Hornets for graduating seniors Blaise Kokkales, Evan Aeschliman, Devin Sears, Nat Keller, Liam Belote, Brady Fiske, TJ Friedholm, CJ Robison, Griffin Clark, Dohnovan Chambell, Quinn Brophy, Brendan Torzewski, Robert Webster and Joe Day.

First-year coach Ryan Mailloux was assisted by a Jim Bianchi and junior varsity coach Dan Cain.

Find our photogallery here.