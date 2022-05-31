City of Saline Hosts Pride Flag Raising June 5

The City of Saline's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee will raise the pride flag at city hall at 1 p.m., June 5.

The event, hosted by the city for the second time, is held to celebrate Pride Month, celebrated every June to celebrate the LGBT+ community and raise awareness about the struggle for LGBT+ rights.

Pride Month is held in June to commemorate the Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by members of the gay community in response to a police raid that begin June 28 at the Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village.