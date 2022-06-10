With The Football World Watching, Saline High School's CJ Carr Commits to Notre Dame

Saline High School's star quarterback CJ Carr had thousands of football fans on pins and needles for a few days. Earlier in the week, the rising junior announced he was down to six schools (Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame, Georgia, Louisiana State University and Wisconsin, and that he was making his decision, live on the internet Thursday evening.

Carr's announcement was news around the country. Even Sports Illustrated picked up the story.

Thursday, Carr put the mystery to bed, choosing to commit to Notre Dame instead of Michigan - the school in his backyard. And the school where one grandfather, Lloyd Carr, coached, and the other, Tommy Curtis, played.

"Michigan will always hold a special place in my heart," CJ Carr said, flanked by his mother and father, Tammi and Jason. "But with that being said, I'd like to commit to the University of Notre Dame."

Carr unzipped his Hornet jacket to show a green Notre Dame t-shirt and placed a Fighting Irish cap on his head.

<!-- EMBEDDED TWITTER URL: https://twitter.com/247Sports/status/1535036723981336576 -->

Carr is considered a 5-star prospect.

Last year, as a sophomore, he completed 156 of 242 pass attempts for 2,676 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Carr said he visited the Notre Dame campus for times and developed a relationship with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and head coach Marcus Freeman.

Carr clearly wanted to "go away" for the college experience.

"I never could really see myself going to college in the state of Michigan or close to my hometown," Carr said. "I'm really excited to get down to South Bend and get to work."