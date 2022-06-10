Saline High School Alumni Banquet June 25, Registration Ends June 13

Time is running out for Saline High School alumni to join in on the food, fellowship and fun at the 130th Annual Alumni Banquet at the current High School Commons on Saturday, June 25.

Banquet registration ends on Monday, June 13. Tickets are $25 per person and are available:

At https://bit.ly/3jJTBIu

In person at the Saline Community Ed office in Liberty School

By calling Mary Ormsby and Joe Bassett at 734-429-4840.

(Tickets are unavailable at the event.)

The banquet always celebrates all Saline High alumni, but this year provides special recognition to the 50th anniversary year classes of 1970 and 1972. (There wasn’t a 2020 Alumni Banquet due to Covid). Introduction of the 2020 and 2020 Saline Alumni Scholarship winners highlights the banquet program.

The social hour begins at 5 p.m. A tribute to the late Taylor Jacobsen, a beloved alum, teacher and Salinian, will take place at 5:45 p.m., with dinner and the program to follow.

Prior to the Alumni Banquet, a Saline High Band Reunion honoring long-time band directors and music educators Malcom Danforth and David Wolter will go from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the current High School band room and Commons courtyard. There is no charge for attending the Band Reunion, which will feature light refreshments and a group photo at 4 p.m.