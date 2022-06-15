Elisabeth Hartmann, Loving Wife and Mother, Volunteered with the Saline Hospital Auxiliary

Elisabeth Hartmann, nee’ Wimmer, 87, of Saline, Michigan passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 10, 2022. Elisabeth was born in Dogern, Germany to the late Karl and Ida Wimmer. She arrived in the United States with her immediate family in June 1953 and settled in Detroit prior to her moving to Saline in 1975. She married the love of her life, Werner Hartmann, on June 12, 1956. The two met approximately five years earlier at a festival in Dielheim, Germany.

Elisabeth was a wonderful and loving wife, mother, and Oma. While family was everything to her and always was the priority, she made sure to carve out time for her friends and interests. Elisabeth was a long-time volunteer with the former Saline Hospital Auxiliary and active member of St. Andrew Catholic Church in addition to always lending a helping hand where needed. She enjoyed being with her family and friends, especially her two grandsons. She met regularly with her "quilting group” whether to quilt or just get together.

Elisabeth is survived by her devoted husband, Werner; daughters Debbie (Tom) Wolfe of Troy and Patty (Todd) Barrett of Lupton; grandsons Max and Jack Wolfe; siblings Wilma (Bill) MacLeod and Rich (late Linda) Wimmer; brother-in-law Bernd Doetzkies; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces/nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Karl Wimmer and Gerda Doetzkies.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Thursday, June 16, 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. A Rosary Service will be held at the funeral home at 7:00 P.M. A Mass of the Christian Burial will take place on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 11:30 A.M. at the St. Andrew Catholic Church in Saline with Fr. John Linden as Celebrant. Visitation will take place prior to the Mass from 10:30 A.M. until the time of service at 11:30 A.M. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation to the St. Louis Center 16195 W Old US Hwy 12, Chelsea, MI 48118, or to a charity of your choice. To leave a memory you have of Elisabeth, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.