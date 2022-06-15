Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Southeast Michigan

The National Weather Service in Detroit has issued an excessive heat warning for Washtenaw County and Southeast Michigan.

The warning is in effect from noon Wednesday until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 F by 1 p.m. and peak around 92. The humidity will make it feel like close to 105 F.

According to the warning, people are advised to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

People working outside are advised to reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or evening.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

These are the symptoms of heatstroke, according to the Mayo Clinic.

High body temperature. A core body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke.

A core body temperature of 104 F (40 C) or higher, obtained with a rectal thermometer, is the main sign of heatstroke. Altered mental state or behavior. Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke.

Confusion, agitation, slurred speech, irritability, delirium, seizures and coma can all result from heatstroke. Alteration in sweating. In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist.

In heatstroke brought on by hot weather, your skin will feel hot and dry to the touch. However, in heatstroke brought on by strenuous exercise, your skin may feel dry or slightly moist. Nausea and vomiting. You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit.

You may feel sick to your stomach or vomit. Flushed skin. Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases.

Your skin may turn red as your body temperature increases. Rapid breathing. Your breathing may become rapid and shallow.

Your breathing may become rapid and shallow. Racing heart rate. Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body.

Your pulse may significantly increase because heat stress places a tremendous burden on your heart to help cool your body. Headache. Your head may throb.

The only cooling center in the City of Saline is the Saline District Library, according to the Washtenaw County website. The library is located at 555 N. Maple Road. It's open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday.

Another nearby cooling center is the Pittsfield branch of the Ann Arbor District Library is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. It is located at 2359 Oak Valley Dr., Ann Arbor

The Briarwood Mall, open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., is also an official cooling center.