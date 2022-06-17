Brian Marl Announces He's Running for 6th Term as Mayor of Saline

Brian Marl announced today in a press release he is seeking a sixth term as Mayor of the City of Saline.

Voters will elect a mayor and three members to Saline City council in November. Marl was first elected mayor in 2012, defeating Glenn Law for the central seat on council. He's held the chair ever since, defeating challengers Lee Bourgoin and Christen Mitchell and running unopposed.

Prior to serving as mayor, Marl was elected to Saline City Council twice, serving four years.

Marl is a lifelong Saline resident, graduating from Saline High School in 2003.

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as Mayor these past 10 years,” Marl said. “With numerous projects and initiatives underway, I have no intention of quitting a job the voters have faithfully elected me to perform. Make no mistake, these past few years have been exceedingly difficult – Saline in the national news, our community devastated by pandemic, and the subsequent economic shutdown. But I am not discouraged or deterred. Our community needs continuity of leadership, strong determination, and a vision for our future.”

Marl said that his priorities are economic recovery, filling vacant storefronts, bringing new jobs and services to the city and causing on key services and infrastructure.

Marl's press release included endorsements from fellow city councillors Jack Ceo and Dawn Krause, business owner Jill Durnen and State Rep Donna Lasinski.

Marl said he is planning a reception to kick off his campaign later this summer. He invited people with questions to connect with him on social media or to contact him at briandmarl@gmail.com or 734-272-3654.

Below are the endorsements included in Marl's press release.

State Representative Donna Lasinski – “Brian has served Saline with integrity, strong leadership, and a vision for a thriving Saline. Saline Main Street re-construction, growing business park and welcoming community are a testament to Brian’s focus and leadership. Brian makes sure every resource that can be found to enhance the quality of life for Saline residents is used to its best ability, and I have enjoyed our strong state-city partnership.”

Saline Council Member Jack Ceo – “In my experience, it would be rare to find another person with the aptitude and acumen of Brian Marl, our Mayor, who is able to devote as much time and energy to the job as he does. I have watched firsthand as he has grown in the position: able to keep a meeting moving to consensus; and, to quickly propose compromises when differing positions arise on an issue. I am proud to support him for another term as our Mayor, and would ask that you join me in that support.”

Jill Durnen, Business Owner, Civic Leader – “As a business owner and volunteer for Saline Main Street, I have had the opportunity to work with Mayor Marl on many different projects and committees. He has always been fantastic to work with and he runs an organized and efficient meeting. His vision for Saline and focus on economic development are second to none. A life in public service isn’t for everyone, but Brian takes it on with grace and determination. Saline is lucky to have him.

Saline Council Member Dawn Krause – “As Chair of the Saline Area Healthcare Improvement Taskforce, I support Mayor Marl for re-election. He has promised and delivered any resources necessary to be successful in bringing more healthcare to the Saline area. He has made it a top priority and will work with us to see it through.