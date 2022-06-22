Valerie Man's "Lamentations" Earns Award in Michigan Fine Arts Competition

Saline resident Valerie Mann is one of several Michigan artists selected as winners of the 2022 Michigan Fine Arts Competition by the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center.

The BBAC is a regional non-profit art center celebrating its 65th anniversary of promoting visual arts experiences.

The annual professionally-juried, regional art exhibit, now in its 41st year, is open to artists from Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin. The exhibition, sponsored by Bank of Ann Arbor/Birmingham, is free and open to the public through August 18, 2022. The entire exhibit also is available online for virtual viewing at BBArtCenter.org.

The show, which fills all of BBAC’s four exhibition gallery spaces, features pieces from this year’s nine winners, as well as works from dozens of other artists who were hand-selected by Juror, Marina Pacini, from more than 450 entries across five states.

Valerie Mann received the BBAC President's Award, worth $250, for Lamentations.

BBAC exhibitions, which are always free and open to the public, are on display Monday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The BBAC is located at 1516 S. Cranbrook Rd. in Birmingham, Mich.