Philip Jeannotte Dedicated Career to Protecting America's Border

Philip Henry Jeannotte of Saline passed away at home with his wife beside him on the morning of June 1, 2022.

Philip was born in Whitman, MA. Philip was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Francis Jeannotte and Margaret Mary (Barry) Jeannotte.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Lynn Page, and his younger siblings, Robert F. Jeannotte, Rose Marie Carreno and Mary Lee Jeannotte.

Philip’s family relocated several times during his childhood. He graduated from Most Holy Rosary High School in Syracuse, NY in 1965. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and served from 1966 – 1972 in Intelligence at bases in Turkey and Texas. After leaving the service, he then went to State University of New York at Brockport, where he received his Bachelor of Science. Philip then went on to graduate school at Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN. He received his Master of Arts in English Literature specializing in the writings and poetry of John Milton. While at Purdue, he was introduced by Fr. Robert Moran to an Applied Mathematics graduate student, Rebecca Lynn Page, in 1977, while they were attending lectures in theology at St. Thomas Aquinas Newman Center at Purdue. They were married there by Fr. Moran on May 23, 1982.

Philip decided to pursue a full-time career in U.S. Immigration, where he has worked summers in Buffalo, NY during graduate school. He received a position as an Immigration and Naturalization Inspector in Detroit MI, in December 1982. He and his wife moved to Detroit. Philip was stationed at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel and the Ambassador Bridge. He was later promoted to INS Supervisor. He later transferred to the Detroit Metro Airport as a Supervisor.

In 1995, Philip and Rebecca moved from Southfield to Saline, so that they could both be closer to their work and joined St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church. Philip was detailed for six months to the Blue Water Bridge at Port Huron and returned to his Detroit Metro Airport Supervisor assignment in January 2003. Two months later, the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service was relocated from the U.S. Department of Justice to the newly formed Department of Homeland Security and renamed as Customs and Border Protection. Philip served at the airport as a CBP Supervisor until his retirement in June of 2017. He loved his work and was dedicated to serving our country and to God. After retirement, he enjoyed playing computer games, crafting rosaries, reading, and studying theology with his wife.

Location of service: St. Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church 910 Austin Dr, Saline, MI 48176

Date of service: June, 24, 2022

Visitation time 10:30AM

Service time: 11:30AM

Service is open to the public.

Flowers can be sent to St Andrews the Apostle Catholic Church