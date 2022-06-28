Andrew Smith, Engineer at Ford Motor Company, Loved Slot Car Racing

Andrew F. “Andy” Smith, 73, of Ann Arbor, MI passed away June 23, 2022. A long-time resident of Ann Arbor, Andy was born to the late Richard and Joane (Rumely) Smith in Providence, RI, and spent his formative years in Lancaster County, PA.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie (Foust) Smith, of Ann Arbor, MI.

Andy was accomplished both professionally and in his interests. He earned two Bachelor Degrees, one in the Arts from Elizabethtown College and the other in Science with honors at Penn State University; and he also earned a Masters in Marketing and Management from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor. He applied his skills as a talented engineer for nearly 30 years at the Ford Motor Company. While working there, Andy earned both the Powertrain Customer Service Award and the Customer Driven Quality Award, not to mention several other awards, acknowledgments, and contributions he made in the industry.

At an early age, Andy developed a strong love for rail racing, now known as slot car racing, and it was a passion he carried with him throughout his life. He won awards, broke records, and received honors over several decades for his achievements in slot car racing. After retirement from Ford, Andy donned the moniker “Professor Motor” and opened his own business catering to his fellow slot car enthusiasts.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Bonnie, are three sons, Christopher B. Smith, of Ann Arbor, Timothy A. Smith (wife Melissa) of South Lyon, MI, and Oliver M. Smith (wife Rebecca), of Ann Arbor. Andy is also survived by his brothers Peter G. Smith (wife Toni), of Columbia, PA, and Richard Garry Smith (wife Sherry), of Lancaster, PA, and sister Cathy Rittenhouse (husband Victor), of Lancaster. Also surviving are his eight grandchildren, Charlotte and Caitlyin Smith, Sydney, Carley, and Lacey Smith, Nolan, Lenna and Adalynn Smith.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday July 2, 2020 at 11am at Charles Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. The family is receiving friends and relatives at a viewing from 9:30am - 11:00am with the funeral from 11:00am - 12:00pm at the funeral home. Interment to follow 3:00pm at Millbach Cemetery, Lebanon, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial contributions in Andy’s memory made to American Heart Association 7272 Greenville Avenue Dallas, TX 75231, www.heart.org, St. Jude’s Children’s Center, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org, or Samaritan’s Purse, P.O. Box 3000 Boone, NC 28607, www.samaritanspurse.org.

The funeral service will be Livestreamed and available on Andy’s obituary page.

To send the family online condolences, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com