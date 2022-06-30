The Queens Revenge, Mermaid Beam Play Concert in Downtown Saline

You may be asked to walk the plank before you stroll in downtown Saline Thursday night.

The Queen's Revenge is the featured artist for the Salty Sounds of Summer concert on North Ann Arbor Street.

The free concert, presented by Saline Main Street and the Ann Arbor-Saline Music Center, begins at 7 p.m.

The Queen's Revenge isn't some Freddie Mercury cover band. These blokes are dressed like actual pirates and sing songs about service to the Queen, disturbing the captain and other things on the minds of pirates.

At times, their guitars are heavy, harkening to the days of 80s glam rock (those rockers did look a bit like pirates, didn't they?) or even thrash metal. At other times, their songs tilt toward sing-songy fisherman's drinking songs, though they rarely lose their metal edge.

Mermaid Beam also performs.

Some of the downtown shops and restaurants are planning activities, specials and sales for the occasion.

Rock Paper Scissors Junior, on South Ann Arbor Street, is planning a Rainbow Loom Bracelet-making event. Rock Paper Scissors (senior?) right around the corner will invite kids to decorate eye patches.