7-14-2022 11:54pm
Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17
It could be a little wet this weekend, but it shouldn't be too hot. Here's the forecast!
Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 15 - Sunday, Jul 17
Friday July 15
Rain overnight.
High: 82° Low: 64° with a 44% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.
Saturday July 16
Rain until afternoon, starting again overnight.
High: 78° Low: 67° with a 81% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SE.
Sunday July 17
Rain throughout the day.
High: 80° Low: 67° with a 89% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SE.
There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.