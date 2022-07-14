Weekend forecast for Saline Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17

It could be a little wet this weekend, but it shouldn't be too hot. Here's the forecast!

Weekend weather: Friday, Jul 15 - Sunday, Jul 17

Friday July 15

Rain overnight.

High: 82° Low: 64° with a 44% chance of rain with 6 mph winds from the S.

Saturday July 16

Rain until afternoon, starting again overnight.

High: 78° Low: 67° with a 81% chance of rain with 8 mph winds from the SE.

Sunday July 17

Rain throughout the day.

High: 80° Low: 67° with a 89% chance of rain with 9 mph winds from the SE.

There you have it! For more details, check out our weekly weather forecast.