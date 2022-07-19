Pillar of Saline's Farming Community Howard Braun, Served in the US Army

Howard Frederick Braun age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Linden Square Assisted Living in Saline, Michigan. Howard is the son of Fred and Gertrude (Bohnett) Braun.

He is the brother of Grace (Lorne) Kennedy, Joyce, and Kelven all who preceded him in death.

Howard is survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Saline, a member of the Washtenaw County Farm Bureau for over 65 years and partnered with his brother Kelven at H & K Braun Farms in Saline. Howard was drafted into the Army in 1957 where he served as a machine gunner until his discharge in 1959.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Friday, July 22, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Saline. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 23 from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor William Natsis will officiate the service. Burial will follow the service and will be held in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. Military honors will be held under the auspices of the Washtenaw County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be made to the church and envelopes will be available at the church. To sign Howard’s guestbook, to leave a memory you have, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.