What to do in Saline - Tuesday, Jul 26 - Monday, Aug 1

From a summer concert downtown, to the 4H Youth Show, to a picnic, to a Food Truck Festival and a putt-putt event - here's your guide to Saline this week.

18 events this week on our calendar: Tuesday, Jul 26 - Monday, Aug 1

FEATURED EVENTS

Salty Summer Sounds Concert: Ariel, Zoey and Eli - Thu Jul 28 7:00 pm

Downtown Saline

Emmy-nominated performers Ariel, Zoey and Eli visit downtown Saline.With millions of fans, Ariel, Zoey and Elijah Engelbert comprise the group Ariel, Zoey & Eli. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DVoAzeHi-Jo&t=2s [more details]

Neighborhood Picnic - Sat Jul 30 11:00 am

The Assembly Saline

Everyone is invited to a day of fun, getting to know your neighbors! Bounce house with dual water slide, bounce-joust ring, yard games, volleyball and more! Free chicken dinner and door prizes!Hope Clinic will be here to share with you the services they offer as well.Picnic starts at 11:00 am and ends at 3:00 pm.Neighbor is defined as anyone who wants to come. We are here to love our neighbors, wherever they live! [more details]

Other Events

Washtenaw 4H Youth Show - Mon Jul 25 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Youth Show continues.8 a.m. - Horse & Pony over fences9 a.m. - Llama Showmanship10 a.m. - Poultry showmanship, classes and skill-a-thon1 pm. - Demonstrations, public speaking6 p.m. - Horse & Pony Color Guard [more details]

By Hook or By Crook - Mon Jul 25 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join North Carolina Maritime Museum Associate Education Curator Christine Brin via Zoom for a program that focuses on the lives of the 18th-century female pirates Anne Bonny and Mary Read. Explore these women’s lives, as well as the culture they grew up in, to better understand not just these two women, but also the expectations or limitations for all women during the early 18th century. Ranked amongst the fiercest pirates from the “Golden age of Piracy,” Anne Bonny and Mary Read’s stories are… [more details]

Free Neuropathy Seminar - Tue Jul 26 11:30 am

Steadfast Chiropractic

[more details]

Washtenaw 4H Youth Show - Wed Jul 27 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Youth Show continues.8 a.m. - Dairy goat milk-out and weighing. Swine showmanship.9 a.m. - Market rabbits followed by showmanship/breeding.2 p.m. - Goat skill-a-thon. Llama leaping contest.4 p.m. - Still projects awards program.5 p.m. - Sheep showmanship.6 p.m. - Horse & Pony Color Guard [more details]

Brass Impressions - Wed Jul 27 6:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Brass Impressions at SASC , July 27 at 6PM. Free to members. Register by 7/26 at salineseniors.org, or call 734-429-9274. [more details]

Lighthouses of Michigan and the Great Lakes - Wed Jul 27 7:00 pm

Saline District Library

When you think of lighthouses do you think of the East or West coasts? Did you know that Michigan, which has more freshwater coastline than any other state, also has the most lighthouses - over 120? This Illustrated Lecture focuses on the Lighthouses of Michigan that have guided ships to safe harbors for more than a century and a half. Join historian Laura Keyes as she shares their history, their beauty, and their surprising stories.

Register with an email address to get a link for this Zoom… [more details]

Washtenaw 4H Youth Show - Thu Jul 28 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Youth Show continues.8:30 - Market goat9:30 - Horse & Pony English/Western riding.2 p.m. - Sweepstakes showmanship.6 p.m. - Small animal silent auction6:30 p.m. - Livestock auction [more details]

Putt Putt Golf Benefit at Reinhart - Thu Jul 28 10:00 am

Reinhart Offices

Putt Putt Golf Benefit for Saline Area Social Services at Reinhart Offices, July 28 from 10AM-5PM. To register, call Courtney Bersuder at 734-358-9182, or email cbersuder@reinhartrealtors.com [more details]

Family Game Day - Thu Jul 28 11:00 am

Saline District Library

Bring the family and enjoy a day of games at the library. This is a library-wide event for people of all ages; games and activities will be stationed throughout the library and library grounds 11am to 7pm. No registration required. [more details]

Macramé Workshop at SASC - Thu Jul 28 1:00 pm

Saline Area Senior Center

Join Heather Greenshields of Greenshields Macramé at the Saline Area Senior Center on July 28 from 1PM-3PM. Cost is $49 for members, and includes all materials. [more details]

Washtenaw County 4-H Youth Livestock Auction - Thu Jul 28 6:00 pm

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

Local Community Members and Business Owners. Come see the Washtenaw County 4-H youth show their livestock animals. [more details]

Washtenaw 4H Youth Fair - Fri Jul 29 8:00 am

Washtenaw Farm Council Grounds

The Washtenaw 4H Fair concludes.8:30 a.m.- Horse &Pony Gymkhana and Costume contest.9 a.m. - Rabbit Skillathon11 a.m. - Dairy Judging1 p.m. - Archery Contest1:30 p.m. - Animal decorator contest2:30 p.m. - Ag Olympics5:30 p.m. - 4H Alumni Fun Show7 p.m. - Sweepstakes Showmanship & Senior Recognition [more details]

County Clean-Up Day: Saline - Sat Jul 30 9:00 am

Saline High School

Have you done some cleaning and ended up with stuff you don't know where to take? Bring our waste specialists your TVs, tires, paint, oils, garden chemicals and more for responsible and safe disposal!

This Washtenaw County Clean-up Day will be held on Saturday, July 30th from 9am-1pm at Saline High School.

Please consider a donation of $15 to help support this effort. Please only bring materials you can unload within 20 minutes or less. Long wait times are expected. While we strive to… [more details]

Saline Food Truck Festival - Sat Jul 30 4:00 pm

Mill Pond Park

Eight food trucks will be participating at this event at Mill Pond Park. This event will raise money for Saline Area Social Services. For more info, visit: salinefoodtruckfestival.com [more details]

Saline Youth Council Book Drive - Sun Jul 31 12:00 am

Help the Saline Youth Council re-stock Little Free Libraries. Drop off books at the Saline Rec Center, 1866 Woodland Dr. before July 31. For more info, contact cscruggs@cityofsaline.org. [more details]

UAW Local 892 Car, Truck & Motorcycle Show - Sun Jul 31 11:00 am

Local 892 Union Hall

UAW Local 892 recreational committee presents the 2nd annual Car Show. Awarded trophy and prize categories- best in show, muscle, Classic, modified, import, exotic, truck, motorcycle, engine, paint and Kids choice award.Food trucks, fresh squeezed fruit beverages (adult), participant raffles, 50/50 raffle, giveaways, bouncy house, DJ, 360° photo booth, the lovely ladies of the 892 carwash, and much more!For Ticket Information- Dwayne White- 313-258-8138For Car Entry Information- Kevin 734-999… [more details]

You're in the loop!