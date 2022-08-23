FOOTBALL: Around the SEC With Jim Mulchay

Previewing the SEC by Jim Mulchay

Adrian High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Joel Przygodski (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment: 786 (#200) Class B / Division 4

Home field: Maple Stadium

2021 Record: 2-7

Preview Adrian Daily Telegram (Krostopher Lodes) “12 Days of Football: Pryzgodski looks for continued growth of Adrian football program” https://www.lenconnect.com/story/sports/2022/08/15/pryzgodski-looks-keep-pushing-adrian-football-program-up/10323156002/

Ann Arbor Huron High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Antaiwn Mack (4th season)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1858 (#33) Class A / Division 1

Home Field: River Rat Stadium

2021 Record: 8-1 / 8-2*Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “Huron football hopes toughness equals success for talented roster” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/huron-football-hopes-toughness-brings-success-to-talented-roster.html

Ann Arbor Pioneer High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Calvin Griggs (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment: 2108 (#18) Class A / Divission 1

Home Field: Holloway Field

2021 Record: 1-8

Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “First-year coach brings new energy to Ann Arbor Pioneer’s football program” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/first-year-coach-brings-new-energy-to-pioneers-football-program.html

Ann Arbor Skyline High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Broderick Smith (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1537 (#60) Class A / Division 1

Home Field:

2021 Record: 0-9

Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “New head coach brings new mindset to Ann Arbor Skyline football team” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/new-head-coach-new-mindset-for-ann-arbor-skyline-football.html

Bedford High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: John Phillips

MHSAA Enrollment: 1396 (#73) Class A / Division 2

Home Field: Bedford Community Stadium

2021 Record: 7-2 / 7-3

*Preview Monroe News - Wednesday 08/24

Chelsea High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Josh Lucas (5th season)

MHSAA Enrollment - 799 (#195) Class B / Division 4

Home Field: Jerry Niehaus Field

2021 Record: 9-0 / 14-0* SEC White Champion & MHSAA Division 4 Champion

Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “Chelsea football embraces pressure as defending state champion with new-look team” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/chelsea-football-embraces-pressure-as-defending-state-champion-with-new-look-team.html

Dexter High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Phil Jacobs (6th season)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1180 (#110) Class A / Division 2

Home Field: Al Ritt Stadium

2021 Record: 5-4 / 5-5

*Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “Dexter football seeks to be on winning side of close games this fall” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/dexter-football-seeks-to-be-on-winning-side-of-close-games-this-fall.html

Jackson High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Antonio Parker (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment - 1120 (#127) Class A / Division 2

Home Field: Withington Stadium

2021 Record: 5-4 / 5-5

*Preview MLive (Eric Ingles) https://www.mlive.com/sports/jackson/2022/08/jackson-enters-new-era-under-antonio-parker.html

Lincoln High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Chris Westfall (14th season)

MHSAA Enrollment - 1224 (#101) Class A / Division 2

Home Field:

2021 Record: 4-5

Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “Lincoln football aims to ‘push over the top’ and return to postseason” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/lincoln-football-aims-to-push-over-the-top-and-return-to-postseason.html?outputType=amp

Monroe High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Dave Mifsud (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1761 (#43) Class A / Division 1

Home Field: Bunkleman Field

2021 Record: 4-5

Preview Monroe News (Niles Kruger) “Monroe players showered with gifts on opening day of football practice” https://www.monroenews.com/story/sports/2022/08/10/monroe-players-showered-gifts-opening-day-football-practice/10274874002/

Pinckney High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Jason Carpenter (1st year)

MHSAA Enrollment: 772 (#207) Class B / Division 4

Home Field: Pirate Stadium

2021 Record: 6-3 / 6-4*Livingston Daily - https://www.livingstondaily.com/sports/

Saline High School (SEC Red)

Head Coach: Joe Palka (11th season)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1756 (#44) Class A / Division 1

Home Field: Hornet Stadium

2021 Record: 9-0 / 9-1* SEC Red Champion

Saline Post - https://thesalinepost.com/

Preview MLive ($ - Greg Wickliffe) “Saline football seeks redemption in 2022” https://www.mlive.com/highschoolsports/2022/08/saline-football-seeks-redemption-in-2022.html

Tecumseh High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Greg Dolson (7th season)

MHSAA Enrollment: 737 (#219) Class B / Division 4

Home Field: Tecumseh Indians Stadium

2021 Record: 4-5

Preview Adrian Daily Telegram

Ypsilanti Community High School (SEC White)

Head Coach: Dan Brown (14th year - 2021-2022 YCS / 1993-2004 YHS)

MHSAA Enrollment: 1055 (#143) Class A / Division 3

Home Field: Shadford Field

2021 Record: 1-8Preview MLive

Other Coverage:

We Love Ann Arbor area preview (Terry Jacoby) “Football: Local teams ready to kick things off with high expectations” https://www.weloveannarbor.com/football-local-teams-ready-to-kick-things-off-with-high-expectations/