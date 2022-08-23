Husband, Father Gary Jedele, Co-Owner of Mid-Tech Inc., Loved Farming

Gary William Jedele, age 60, of Saline, Michigan passed away on Saturday, August 20, 2022 after a brief battle with cancer. He was born October 16, 1961 in Saline, the son of LeRoy H. and Irene S. (Kruger) Jedele. On January 22, 1988, he married Judy A. Knoedler.

Gary was a co-owner at Mid-Tech Inc. in Ann Arbor and was extremely proud of the business he helped grow. He had a love for farming, John Deere, classic country music, westerns, and a good nap.

Cherishing his memory are his wife Judy (Knoedler) and their two daughters, Emily (Stephen) Seger and Marissa Jedele, grandson Wyatt Seger, his mother, Irene, four siblings; Karen (Robert) Mills, Roger (JoAnn) Jedele, Keith Jedele, Marie (Doug) Bowker; his sister-in-law Dona Jedele, father in-law Leonard (Annie) Knoedler and brother in-law Bob (Annette) Knoedler. He joined his father LeRoy, his brother Richard “Joe” Jedele, and his mother-in-law Dorothy Knoedler, in heaven.

Gary was a man that was always willing to lend a helping hand without a thought to what he would get in return; great for a laugh and sharing an adage that belonged to a different generation. He was a truly good man and will be sorely missed by those that love him.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Thursday, August 25 at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Paul Jansen will officiate the service. Burial will take place following the service and will be held in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gary’s name may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 7474 Scio Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103 and envelopes will be available at the funeral home and the church. To leave a memory you have of Gary, to sign his guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.